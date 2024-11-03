Three people to appear in court on attempted murder charge after Doncaster gun incident

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 09:36 BST
Three people are to appear in court in Doncaster on attempted murder charges.

The trio have been charged in connection to a reported firearms incident in Hexthorpe on Thursday 17 October.

Tony Reckless, 44, of no fixed abode, Lisa Nixton, 41, of Springcroft Drive, Doncaster, and Jarvis Shields, 21, of no fixed abode, have all been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

They have all been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday 4 November).

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice