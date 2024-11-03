Three people to appear in court on attempted murder charge after Doncaster gun incident
Three people are to appear in court in Doncaster on attempted murder charges.
The trio have been charged in connection to a reported firearms incident in Hexthorpe on Thursday 17 October.
Tony Reckless, 44, of no fixed abode, Lisa Nixton, 41, of Springcroft Drive, Doncaster, and Jarvis Shields, 21, of no fixed abode, have all been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.
They have all been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday 4 November).