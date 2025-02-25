Three people arrested in early morning swoop on Doncaster estate
Three people have been arrested after police carried out an early morning swoop in Doncaster.
At 7.38am today (Tuesday 25 February) police received reports of a stolen vehicle taken from an address on Milner Gate Lane, Conisbrough.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after we received the report officers tracked the vehicle, a Range Rover, to an address on Roman Mews, Scawsby.
“Three people, aged 17, 20 and 31, were all arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. All three remain in custody.”
