Three men arrested after armed police swoop on car on busy Doncaster road

Three men have been arrested after armed police swooped on a car on a busy Doncaster road.

Armed response officers were called to Balby last night, with part of the busy A630 Balby Road closed off for a time while police gave chase to the vehicle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.07pm yesterday (18 February) to reports of a man in possession of a firearm at St Catherines Avenue in the Balby area of Doncaster.

“It is reported that a man was seen in a vehicle with a firearm.

"Officers responded and the vehicle failed to stop.

" Following a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop and two men aged 27 and one aged 33 were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences.

"All three remain in police custody at this time.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact police on 101.