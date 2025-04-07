Three in hospital after serious smash shuts Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash which has closed a major Doncaster road this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and paramedics were called to Blaxton this morning following the two vehicle smash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.29am today (Monday 7 April), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Thorne Road, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that a silver Volvo Estate and a black Volkswagen Golf were involved in a collision.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Blaxton this morning.

“The ambulance service attended, and one woman has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening or life-threatening.

“Two other women attended hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

“Thorne Road remains closed with emergency services at the scene.”

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area as emergency work continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.