Three in hospital after serious smash shuts Doncaster road
Police and paramedics were called to Blaxton this morning following the two vehicle smash.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.29am today (Monday 7 April), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Thorne Road, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a silver Volvo Estate and a black Volkswagen Golf were involved in a collision.
“The ambulance service attended, and one woman has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening or life-threatening.
“Two other women attended hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.
“Thorne Road remains closed with emergency services at the scene.”
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area as emergency work continues.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
