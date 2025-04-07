Three in hospital after serious smash shuts Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash which has closed a major Doncaster road this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Blaxton this morning following the two vehicle smash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.29am today (Monday 7 April), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Thorne Road, Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is reported that a silver Volvo Estate and a black Volkswagen Golf were involved in a collision.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Blaxton this morning.Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Blaxton this morning.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Blaxton this morning.

“The ambulance service attended, and one woman has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening or life-threatening.

“Two other women attended hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

“Thorne Road remains closed with emergency services at the scene.”

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area as emergency work continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice