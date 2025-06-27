Three in hospital after Doncaster road smash with air ambulance at scene
Emergency services were called to Askern Road near to Carcroft shortly before 9pm last night, with police and paramedics in attendance, along with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which touched down in a nearby field.
The B1220 was closed off in both directions between the A19 Doncaster Road and Owston Road.
The trio were all taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 8.53pm last night (Thursday 26 June) to reports of a road traffic collision on Askern Road in Doncaster.
"A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including four ambulances and the air ambulance, and three patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further information of last night’s incident.
