Three children taken into care and woman arrested after Doncaster house blaze
Emergency services were called to a house in Princess Avenue, Stainforth, yesterday afternoon after flames erupted at the house.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that a 38-year-old woman has been arrested and the house has been sealed off.
A spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday afternoon (13 January) to assist South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at a property in the Stainforth area of Doncaster, with the fire starting as a result of an electrical fault.
“The fire was successfully extinguished and following examination of the inside of the property, a 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect offences.
"She remains in custody at this time.
“Three children have been safeguarded and are being given appropriate support and care by partner agencies.
“A scene remains in place outside the property while officers conduct further enquiries.”
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “Crews from Doncaster and Thorne fire stations were called at 3:53pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 13 January) to a fire on Princess Avenue.
“On arrival firefighters found one domestic property well alight. They used two hose reels to fight the flames. The fire was extinguished by 4.20pm.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
Anyone who may have any information about the incident, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers where information can be reported anonymously on 0800 555 111.
