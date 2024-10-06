Three arrested after man suffers serious injuries in Doncaster city centre gang attack

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Oct 2024, 08:00 GMT
Three men have been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a gang attack in broad daylight in the heart of Doncaster city centre.

Emergency services flocked to Chancery Place in the heart of the city centre yesterday afternoon, with numerous police cars and ambulances called to the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.22pm yesterday (Saturday 5 October), we were called to reports of an assault on Chancery Place.

“It is reported that a man was assaulted by three unknown individuals.

Police and ambulances were called to Chancery Place in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Dean Barton).Police and ambulances were called to Chancery Place in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Dean Barton).
Police and ambulances were called to Chancery Place in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Dean Barton).

“Officers and the ambulance service attended and the man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Three people have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody at this time.”

The street is a narrow passageway which leads from Duke Street, behind the McDonald’s branch and into Spring Gardens.

Police sealed off Chancery Place following Saturday afternoon’s incident.

