This is why the police plane was deployed in skies above Doncaster last night

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:08 BST
The police plane was deployed to the skies above Doncaster for two emergency incidents last night, officers have said.

At 6.40pm, a police aeroplane crew was airborne when it was diverted to assist South Yorkshire Police with a missing person search, with the person located safe and well.

Then at 7.20pm the crew was diverted to assist with a second missing person in Conisbrough.

A spokesperson for the National Police Air Service said: “They were located and local police officers were guided to his location.”

