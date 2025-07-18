This is why the police plane was deployed in skies above Doncaster last night
The police plane was deployed to the skies above Doncaster for two emergency incidents last night, officers have said.
At 6.40pm, a police aeroplane crew was airborne when it was diverted to assist South Yorkshire Police with a missing person search, with the person located safe and well.
Then at 7.20pm the crew was diverted to assist with a second missing person in Conisbrough.
A spokesperson for the National Police Air Service said: “They were located and local police officers were guided to his location.”
