This is why scores of emergency services were at Doncaster industrial estate today
Dozens of emergency service vehicles descended on a Doncaster industrial estate this morning – and here’s the reason why.
Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service as well as other agencies were at the DHL Trax Park in Decoy Bank South.
It was an exercise and a SYFR spokesperson said the large amount of emergency service vehicles in and around the estate was a multi agency training exercise and said: “Please do not be alarmed.”
The event was wrapped up around noon.
