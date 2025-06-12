This is why police plane was deployed in skies above Doncaster

A police plane was deployed in the skies above Doncaster as officers on the ground carried out pre-planned raids.

Officers descended in numbers on the Scawsby area yesterday afternoon, with residents reporting heavy police activity in the Emley Drive and Vulcan Crescent areas.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the activity related to officers carrying out pre-planned arrest attempts at an address in Vulcan Crescent.

A National Police Air Service spokesperson said: “Aeroplane crew was deployed to support South Yorkshire Police in a policing operation.”