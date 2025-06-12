This is why police plane was deployed in skies above Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A police plane was deployed in the skies above Doncaster as officers on the ground carried out pre-planned raids.

Officers descended in numbers on the Scawsby area yesterday afternoon, with residents reporting heavy police activity in the Emley Drive and Vulcan Crescent areas.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the activity related to officers carrying out pre-planned arrest attempts at an address in Vulcan Crescent.

A National Police Air Service spokesperson said: “Aeroplane crew was deployed to support South Yorkshire Police in a policing operation.”

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice