This is why lots of fire crews are at Doncaster Racecourse this morning
A large number of fire engines and fire crews are at Doncaster Racecourse this morning – and here’s why.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said crews will be carrying out an exercise this morning at Doncaster Racecourse until approximately 1pm.
A spokesperson said: “Please don't be alarmed if you see a number of emergency service vehicles in the area.”
The drill comes ahead of this year’s four day Betfred St Leger Festival which takes place at the course from September 11-14.
