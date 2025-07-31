This is why lots of fire crews are at Doncaster Racecourse this morning

A large number of fire engines and fire crews are at Doncaster Racecourse this morning – and here’s why.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said crews will be carrying out an exercise this morning at Doncaster Racecourse until approximately 1pm.

A spokesperson said: “Please don't be alarmed if you see a number of emergency service vehicles in the area.”

The drill comes ahead of this year’s four day Betfred St Leger Festival which takes place at the course from September 11-14.