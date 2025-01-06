These are the Doncaster schools closed today because of the snow
Numerous schools across the city will be closed to pupils today following yesterday’s weather conditions.
Here’s a list of some of the schools closed
Armthorpe Academy
A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately due to continued adverse weather across South Yorkshire we have made the difficult decision to close Armthorpe Academy today.
“We will use today to get the site safe and ready for students return which we very much hope will be tomorrow 07.01.25.”
Outwood Academy Danum
Closed today due to severe weather and heavy snowfall across South Yorkshire. “We cannot safely open due to staffing issues.”
Campsmount Academy
“Due to the adverse weather and poor road conditions, we have made the decision to close the school today, Monday 6th January. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we feel this is the best course of action under the circumstances.
“We understand that this may cause some inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Please check your email and the school website for further updates or announcements regarding tomorrow’s schedule.
“Thank you for your continued support. Please stay safe and warm.”
Other schools closed include
Outwood Academy, Adwick
Outwood Primary Academy, Woodlands
Swinton Fitzwilliam Primary
Windhill Primary, Mexborough
Ridgewood School
Saltersgate Infant School in Scawsby shared yesterday “School will reopen to all pupils tomorrow, however, due to the snow and sleet over the past 24 hours, with more forecast tonight and early tomorrow, we plan to delay the start of the day.
“School gates and classroom doors will open from 10am up until 10.20am.
“Arrivals after this time should come through the school office.
“Dragonflies will not be open for breakfast club, however, will open as usual after school.
“Nursery morning sessions will also begin from 10am, finishing at the normal finish time of 11.45am for the AM session children.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and know this will be frustrating for some however, as a parent myself I know the difficulties caused when these decisions are left too late.
"We will update ASAP if there are any changes.”
