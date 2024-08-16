The City of Doncaster Rotary Club raises funds to support lifesaving children’s charity
The City of Doncaster Rotary Club, previously named The Rotary Club of Doncaster St Leger contains men and women who volunteer their time and talents to serve the local communities and support worthy charities.
On Saturday 27 January 2024, The City of Doncaster Rotary Club hosted a traditional ‘Burns Night Supper’ including traditional dancers, music and food, raising a total of £590 to support the lives of critically ill babies and children across the UK.
“We are very grateful to be able to raise vital funds to support a worthy charity as they need as much support as we can possibly give,” said Barry Bailey, a member of The City of Doncaster Rotary Club.
The Children’s Air Ambulance is changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children – flying them from local hospitals to specialist paediatric and neonatal treatment centres via the clinically designed helicopters which provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.
The charity works alongside 11 NHS Clinical Partner Teams across the UK, including Embrace Yorkshire & Humber Infant & Children’s Transport Service (Embrace), part of Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundations Trust.
The Children’s Air Ambulance Fundraising Assistant, Cherry Crane said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in The City of Doncaster Rotary Club for raising vital funds to support our charity.
“The funds they have raised will go towards saving the lives of critically ill babies and children across the UK.”
“We receive no government or National Lottery funding for our lifesaving missions and rely on the generosity of the local community and businesses to raise the £3,600 needed for each mission,” she added.
