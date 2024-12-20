Teenage girl brought to safety after police seal off Doncaster city centre bridge
A teenage girl was brought to safety after police sealed off a bridge in Doncaster city centre.
Emergency services raced to North Bridge following the incident yesterday lunchtime, with the road being closed off for a time.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.57pm yesterday (Thursday 19 December), we responded to reports of a concern for safety at North Bridge Road, Doncaster.
“Officers attended and brought a teenage girl to safety.”
No further details about the incident have been released.
