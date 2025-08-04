Teen in hospital with serious injuries as violence mars first Doncaster Rovers match

A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after violence marred Doncaster Rovers’ first game of the new football season.

Emergency services were called to Stadium Way outside the club’s Eco Power Stadium on Saturday night shortly after Rovers’ 1-0 win over Exeter City in their opening fixture of the League One campaign.

It is understood the supporter seriously injured in the incident was an Exeter City fan.

One shocked supporter who witnessed the incident, described the attack online and said: “What should have been a great winning first match back in League 1 was marred for me and my mates when a group of teen morons verbally abused a couple of young teenage Exeter fans who were minding their own business.

"They then followed them into the car park next to the Dulux shop and about a dozen of them kicked the s*** out of them.

"The scumbags ran off when we rushed over to help but one ended up missing a tooth and the other covered in blood from a bad head wound.

"We spent the next hour looking after him and bandaging his head to stop the blood.

"Two young lads travelled all the way from Exeter to watch their team and ended up in DRI.

"I know there are d***heads at all football clubs but they made me ashamed to be a Donny fan.

"The police said they knew who they were as they’re regular troublemakers and a couple of girls and a vlogger bloke had filmed the whole lot. I hope the club bans them for life, I don’t want them to be any part of my club.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 5.40pm on Saturday (2 August) following reports of an assault on Stadium Way in Doncaster.

“A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 741 of 2 August 2025.”

You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to pass on information in confidence on 0800 555 111.