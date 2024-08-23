Storm Lilian: Strong winds cause delays and disruption for Doncaster rail passengers
Network Rail has reported multiple incidents on the East Coast Main Line, north of Doncaster due to severe weather conditions.
Rail operator LNER says services between Doncaster and York are being impacted.
A spokesperson said: “Severe weather is affecting the north of England today.
“Storm Lilian is set to bring strong winds to northern parts of England. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings across parts of northern England.
“High winds can mean trains have to run at slower speeds than usual to operate safely.
“Strong winds can also bring down trees and other debris that blocks track and damages power lines.”
Trains through Doncaster are running at a reduced speed, trains may be cancelled or delayed.
You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.
For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility information, please use LNER’s travel information pages.
You can find the location of your replacement bus by checking station signs or by searching for your station on the firm’s station information pages.
You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.
The yellow weather warning for strong wind is in place across much of northern England until 11am today, with weather expected to pick up in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.
