Storm Lilian: Strong winds cause delays and disruption for Doncaster rail passengers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Storm Lilian is causing delays and disruption for rail passengers in Doncaster this morning.

Network Rail has reported multiple incidents on the East Coast Main Line, north of Doncaster due to severe weather conditions.

Rail operator LNER says services between Doncaster and York are being impacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Severe weather is affecting the north of England today.

Storm Lilian is causing delays and disruption for Doncaster rail passengers.

“Storm Lilian is set to bring strong winds to northern parts of England. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings across parts of northern England.

“High winds can mean trains have to run at slower speeds than usual to operate safely.

“Strong winds can also bring down trees and other debris that blocks track and damages power lines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains through Doncaster are running at a reduced speed, trains may be cancelled or delayed.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility information, please use LNER’s travel information pages.

You can find the location of your replacement bus by checking station signs or by searching for your station on the firm’s station information pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

The yellow weather warning for strong wind is in place across much of northern England until 11am today, with weather expected to pick up in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.