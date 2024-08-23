Storm Lilian: Strong winds bring trees crashing down in Doncaster this morning
Storm Lilian has brought destruction to Doncaster this morning with a number of trees brought down by strong winds.
This was the scene on Armthorpe Road near to Doncaster Royal Infimary after gusts of up to 60pmh felled trees.
Travellers on the East Coast Main Line are being disrupted with a number of LNER services cancelled or delayed due to the extreme conditions.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind which is in place until 11am this morning.
