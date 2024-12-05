Storm Darragh: Doncaster on alert as 80mph winds and heavy rain to batter UK

Doncaster has been put on alert by the Met Office, with three separate yellow weather warnings issued as Storm Darragh is set to batter the UK with 80mph winds and torrential rain.

A yellow warning of rain starts at 2pm today and runs until 6pm tonight, with the Met Office warning of feavy rain leading to a chance of some flooding and travel disruption.

Then a yellow warning of wind comes into force from 3pm today, running until 3am on December 6.

A spokesperson said: “Some disruption is possible from strong and gusty winds.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”

A third yellow warning of wind starts at 3pm on December 6 and runs until 6am on December 8.

The Met Office said: “Strong winds associated with Storm Darragh are likely to lead to some disruption and damage.

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, there is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

“It is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

Northern Ireland, south-west Scotland and western parts of England and Wales could see gusts of up to 80mph (129km/h) from Darragh, which was named by the Met Office on Thursday.

The fourth named storm of the season, Darragh comes only weeks after Storms Bert and Conall caused disruption at the end of November.

Late on Friday, a developing area of low pressure will start to bring heavy rain and strengthening winds across western parts of the UK.

As this develops further into Saturday, this becomes Storm Darragh with its centre crossing northern England.

You can keep up to date with Storm Darragh at the Met Office website.