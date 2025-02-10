Stash of drugs and cash found as man flees Doncaster city centre apartments

Police uncovered a huge haul of drugs and cash after a man fled a Doncaster city centre apartment block.

Officers were called to Danum House on St Sepulchre Gate on Friday, initially responding to calls for concern over a man’s safety.

But when they arrived, a man fled from the scene – and police then uncovered drugs and cash inside the premises.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Friday (7 February) at 3.39pm, officers were responding to a call for concern for safety on St Sepulchre Gate, in Doncaster.

“Upon arrival, a man fled from the scene. Officers entered a property and located a large quantity of drugs and cash.

“A scene was established while officers conducted their work. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

CSI teams remained at the scene late into Friday at the Grade II listed Art Deco building, known to generations as the former Co-op and TJ Hughes stores and which once housed the Seventh Heaven and Karisma nightclubs.

The building was converted into apartments several years ago.

Last year, one upset resident said that “knife wielding heroin addicts” were terrorising the building – with used needles dumped outside flats with rubbish – including human excrement - stacking up in corridors.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said fire doors had also been ripped off their hinges and described the iconic 1930s Art Deco building as being in “complete disrepair.”

The tenant said: “The flats are on the market as premium and luxury city centre living spaces – but the inside is quite the opposite.

"Fire doors have been ripped off their hinges and there’s human faeces in communal areas.

"They were left there for over a week after being reported, untouched and no one was sent to remove - a clear health issue.

"There’s drug paraphernalia and week and weeks worth of build up of refuse.

"The entire building has had no WiFi for nearly three months, yet they continue to advertise it as this luxury living space when in reality there are knife wielding heroin addicts patrolling the corridors and you’re risking your safety every time you enter the building.”

The five-floor building was built in the 1930’s, originally as a department store and gained Grade II-listed status in 1997, with The Beatles playing there in the 1960s.