Sprotbrough fire: Five crews attended the incident which is now under investigation
Five crews were called out to deal with an incident in Sprotbrough yesterday (Saturday October 12) aftenoon.
Firefighters were called at 2:54pmto reports of a fire on Thorpe Lane.
At the height of the fire there were five fire engines and one aerial ladder platform on scene.
Crews made quick progress in tackling the fire and late reduced it to two fire engines and one aerial ladder on scene dampening down.
A spokesman said at the time: "We are asking the public to please continue to avoid the area while crews carry out their work. An investigation into the cause will be carried out once firefighting operations have completed."