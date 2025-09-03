Sprinklers save residents after blaze breaks out in Doncaster tower block

Residents in a high-rise Doncaster tower block were saved by sprinklers when a chip pan blaze erupted on the building’s eleventh floor.

Fire crews were called to Silverwood House on the St James Street estate near to Doncaster city centre after fire broke out in the kitchen area of a flat.

Firefighters say the activation of sprinklers saved lives and significant damage – and are calling for legislation for further installation of sprinklers within tall buildings.

Four fire engines attended the tower block in Balby Bridge on July 1 after the alarm was raised at 10.05pm about a chip pan fire inside a flat on the 11th floor.

The heat generated from the fire activated one sprinkler, automatically raised the alarm to the fire service and extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived.

The result was that only minor damage was sustained to the kitchen area and one person was able to be led to safety by firefighters.

Roger Brason, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s sprinkler advocate said: “We’ve championed the use of sprinklers, particularly in high-rise buildings, for quite some time, so we’re delighted that all of the blocks in Doncaster now have them.

“The decision by St Leger Homes of Doncaster, in collaboration with Doncaster Council and SYFR, to install sprinklers within this residential block of flats should be applauded.

“These devices not only help protect life but help protect property too. In most cases, they will extinguish a fire completely and prevent it from spreading any further.”

The incident comes after a recent report, conducted by Optimal Economics and commissioned by the National Fire Chiefs Council and the National Fire Sprinkler Network, showed that sprinklers are 99% efficient in extinguishing or controlling a fire and are 94% efficient in their ability to operate.

Despite this, there is no statutory legislation for the retrofitting of sprinklers within purpose-built blocks of flats.

In 2017, tests were carried out at Silverwood House after materials "similar" to those used at London's Grenfell Tower, where 72 people died in a blaze in June 2017, were found.

Doncaster Council officials reassured residents in the 1960s built block in Elsworthy Close which underwent a £1.9 million renovation in 2015 and a £2.5 million upgrade in 2003.

The block comprises 129 flats spread over 17 floors.