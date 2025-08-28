Specialist unit deployed to tackle fire in remote area of Doncaster
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were deployed to the unidentifed area on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.
In a brief statement, a SYFR spokesperson said: “Earlier today Rossington Fire Station appliance was mobilised to a fire in the open.
"Unfortunately, the location wasn’t accessible for our main fire engine and required about a ¾ mile walk!
“To tackle the tricky terrain, we deployed our Small Incident Unit – which was able to get us right on top of the fire quickly and effectively.
“A great example of using the right resources for the job – and a great run out for our Small Incident Unit.”
You can report fires to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.