Specialist unit deployed to tackle fire in remote area of Doncaster

Fire crews deployed a specialist unit to tackle a grassland fire in a remote area of Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were deployed to the unidentifed area on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

In a brief statement, a SYFR spokesperson said: “Earlier today Rossington Fire Station appliance was mobilised to a fire in the open.

"Unfortunately, the location wasn’t accessible for our main fire engine and required about a ¾ mile walk!

“To tackle the tricky terrain, we deployed our Small Incident Unit – which was able to get us right on top of the fire quickly and effectively.

“A great example of using the right resources for the job – and a great run out for our Small Incident Unit.”

You can report fires to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.

