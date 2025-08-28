Specialist unit deployed to tackle fire in remote area of Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Aug 2025, 09:54 BST
Fire crews deployed a specialist unit to tackle a grassland fire in a remote area of Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were deployed to the unidentifed area on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

In a brief statement, a SYFR spokesperson said: “Earlier today Rossington Fire Station appliance was mobilised to a fire in the open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, the location wasn’t accessible for our main fire engine and required about a ¾ mile walk!

Fire crews utilised the specialist unit to tackle the blaze.placeholder image
Fire crews utilised the specialist unit to tackle the blaze.

“To tackle the tricky terrain, we deployed our Small Incident Unit – which was able to get us right on top of the fire quickly and effectively.

“A great example of using the right resources for the job – and a great run out for our Small Incident Unit.”

You can report fires to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.

For more details and updates on Rossington Fire Station click HERE and for more information on SYFR, visit the website HERE

Related topics:South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceDoncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice