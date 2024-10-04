South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service visit over 3,000 false fire alarms since 2019.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been called out to over 3,000 false fire alarms over the past five years, a new investigation has revealed.

Figures obtained by Personal Injury Claims UK revealed that the service has visited 3,008 false fire alarms since April 2019, causing a strain both financially and on the use of resources.

The data also shows that the number of annual visits by the service has been between 400 and 800 over a five-year period, which is around 2 incidents a day.

From 2019 to 2020, the service attended 665 false fire alarms, which was the second-highest number of visits over the past five years.

Two years later, this number decreased to 518, and this was caused by restrictions and lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the restrictions lifted, the number of false fire alarm callouts increased to 657 in 2022/23.

Over the past year, the service has experienced another jump in false alarm calls, with the total reaching 763 in 2023/24.

Some common causes of false fire alarms include:

Faulty or poorly designed equipment

Poorly trained users

Lack of maintenance

Fumes from cooking or burnt food

Steam from showers

Dust from building or repair work

Aerosols used near sensors.

With the number of these call-outs increasing year on year, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have explained the impact of false fire alarms.

A statement written on the service’s website said: “When a fire alarm goes off, as a result of anything other than a real fire, this is considered to be an unwanted fire signal or, traditionally, a false alarm.

“Unwanted fire signals have local consequences that could include disruption and expense to your business, they also negatively impact the way people respond to fire alarm activations.”

Across the country, false fire alarms continue to be the largest proportion of incidents attended at 38%.

They prove to be costly and disruptive, amounting to around £1 billion a year for the UK, according to a study by BRE Group.

If the trend continues, false alarms could pose an ongoing risk to individuals' safety as well as affect the efficiency of emergency services.

