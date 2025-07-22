Son's plea to find missing dad who may be in Doncaster area

The family of a missing man have launched an appeal for his whereabouts, believing he could be in Doncaster.

59-year-old Alan McKinty has gone missing from the Southport area and his son believes he may have travelled to Doncaster where he used to live.

He is described by his son Liam Murphy as being of large build and of about 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in in height. He said: “He has old friend links to Doncaster and we think he may have ended up back there as he use to live there many years ago

“I’m just trying to find him.

Alan McKinty has gone missing from the Southport area.

"My 15year old autistic younger brother is struggling with him being gone so I’m just doing socials of places he could well be.”

Anyone who may have information about Mr McKinty’s whereabouts can contact his family HERE or alternatively contact police on 101 or independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.