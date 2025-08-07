An upset resident of a Doncaster village has blasted lorry drivers parking on a roundabout and outside a supermarket near his home, calling on police to act, saying: “Someone is going to get hurt.”

The resident, who has asked not to be named, says HGVs and trucks regularly pull up and park on the roundabout on West End Lane in Rossington – and also pull up on paths outside the nearby Lidl supermarket.

He said: “Local businesses are to blame - HGVs park all over the place awaiting their time slot for pick ups and deliveries.

"But residents are suffering and having to put up with it.

"One of the residents had to challenge a driver, because he was on the footpath around the estate doing a number two under the bridge on West End Lane.

"He was out walking his dog with his daughter.

"This has been reported over the last six years since I moved to the estate.

"The annoying thing is that the police in Rossington just drive by and do nothing. But it is not legal - like everyone now within there job role, they want to do the bare minimum – it is no wonder the country is going to the dogs.

“It is only a matter of time before someone becomes seriously hurt - I don't want it being any member of my family or friends.”

"It gets reported to the police and City of Doncaster Council but nothing happens and no-one is prosecuted to prevent this from happening.

"People have to walk in the road on a roundabout to get around the HGVs to safely pass.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said there had been no reports to its Force Control Room about parking on West End Lane.

We have also contacted City of Doncaster Council for comment.