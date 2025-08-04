Sofa fire spread to a fence and the outside of a Doncaster property
Firefighters were called out to a fire which started accidentally in Doncaster over the weekend.
On Saturday, August 2, Thorne firefighters dealt with a sofa and fence on fire which had spread to the outside of a property on Miller Close in Thorne at 8.10pm.
A spokesman said: “The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 9.20pm.”
