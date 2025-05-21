Skip blaze sends huge plume of smoke into skies over Doncaster

Blazing rubbish was behind a huge plume of smoke in the skies over Doncaster this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Doncaster fire station were called at 4.46pm to a fire on Brunel Road near to The Range.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire that was situated in a large skip behind some retail units,” a spokesperson said.

"The fire is believed to have been started accidentally, and crews are currently in the process of leaving the scene."