Skip blaze sends huge plume of smoke into skies over Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 21st May 2025, 17:54 BST
Blazing rubbish was behind a huge plume of smoke in the skies over Doncaster this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Doncaster fire station were called at 4.46pm to a fire on Brunel Road near to The Range.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire that was situated in a large skip behind some retail units,” a spokesperson said.

"The fire is believed to have been started accidentally, and crews are currently in the process of leaving the scene."

