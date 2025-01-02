Several roads in Doncaster shut due to flooding after heavy rain marks start of 2025

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 09:10 GMT
Several roads in Doncaster have been closed due to flooding after torrential rain marked the start of 2025.

One flood alert remains in place along the Lower River Don Catchment this morning – but river levels are expected to fall throughout the day.

The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:

Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road – Fishlake

Fordstead Lane at Barnby Dun is among the Doncaster roads closed due to flooding.
Fordstead Lane at Barnby Dun is among the Doncaster roads closed due to flooding.

Greys Bridge, Doncaster Road, Denaby

Fordstead Lane, between Barnby Dun and Arksey

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “River levels have peaked on the River Don through Doncaster.

“Levels on the River Don at Kirk Bramwith and Fishlake have just peaked and will gradually fall through the day.

“Flooding is possible with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected.

“Ea Beck is still spilling into Thorpe Marsh area and Forstead Lane is closed.

“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“We are closely monitoring the situation – we do not currently expect to issue any flood warnings for this area.”

