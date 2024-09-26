Several Doncaster area villages on flood alert following torrential rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several Doncaster area villages have been put on flood alert following torrential rain.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert on the River Trent near to Misterton, East and West Stockwith as well as Beckingham and Walkeringham.

A spokesperson said: “River levels remain high at the Torksey river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, the risk of flooding to low-lying roads and farmland remains.

“Areas most at risk are Church Laneham to Rampton Road.

“Further heavy rainfall was forecast for yesterday evening, Wednesday into Thursday. We expect river levels to remain high until Friday evening.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.

Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

The flood alert area is the River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough including The Flood Road, A156, Dunham Road and Gainsborough Road, the spokesperson added.