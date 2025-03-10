Serious rush hour crash shuts M18 and M180 near Doncaster tonight

A serious collision has closed stretches of both the M18 and M180 motorways near Doncaster tonight.

National Highways: Yorkshire said: “Due to a serious collision, the M18 J5 southbound exit slip road is closed.

“The northern section of the J5 roundabout is also closed which means there is no access for any traffic to join the M180 eastbound between the M18 and J2.

“The M180 is closed eastbound between the M18 and J2 for the A161 Belton.”

We have asked for further information.