A Doncaster Co-op store is closed this morning after reportedly being targeted by raiders in an overnight attack – the second in the city in a matter of weeks.

The branch in Gattison Lane, Rossington was targeted overnight and is expected to be closed for the “foreseeable future.”

It comes after raiders failed in a bid to steal a cash machine at the Woodlands branch on Great North Road on October 3.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of last night’s incident.