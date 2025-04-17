Rush hour crash brings traffic to a standstill on M18 near Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rush hour crash has brought traffic on the M18 near Doncaster to a standstill this afternoon, with emergency services at the scene.

Traffic has been held on the northbound carriageway after Junction 4 for Armthorpe and the West Moor Link, AA Traffic News has reported.

It said: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on M18 Northbound after J4 A630 West Moor Link (West Moor).

"Prior to this lane one (of two) was closed.”

We have asked for further details.