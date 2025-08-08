RSPCA plea as cats dumped outside Doncaster animal shelter
The animals were left outside the charity’s South Yorkshire Animal Centre on Great North Road yesterday, a spokesperson said.
The pair have had to be put into an emergency pen as the charity says it is at full capacity caring for abandoned and neglected animails.
The spokesperson said: “We have had two cats abandoned on our doorstep this morning, without a note or even notifying staff of their presence.
“Luckily, staff were quick to notice that the guys were there.
"They are currently in emergency housing as we currently do not have a pen free for them.
“We are saddened by this, and if you are the owners we want to reach out and ask more information about the two.
"We need to know whether they have any medical conditions, so that we can care for them accordingly. There will be no judgement.
“There is a national crisis at the moment, to which rescue centres up and down the country are at maximum capacity.
"Everyone is strained and doing their best to help wherever they can.
"If anyone can help, please reach out to your local centres, they would be more than happy to accept a helping hand.”
Anyone with information about the cats, or is able to offer help in looking after animals, can contact the RSPCA on 01302 719790 or email [email protected].
You can also visit the website for more details HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.