Roads closed in Doncaster tonight after car flips onto roof in dramatic smash

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2024, 20:38 BST

Roads have been closed off by police in Doncaster following a dramatic smash which has seen a vehicle flip onto its roof.

Grange Lane, Central Drive and Queen Mary’s Road in Rossington are all impacted by the collision, the Free Press understands.

A vehicle is understood to have overturned onto a central grass reserve, according to eyewitnesses, with emergency services at the scene.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of tonight’s incident.

