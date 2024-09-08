Roads closed in Doncaster tonight after car flips onto roof in dramatic smash
Roads have been closed off by police in Doncaster following a dramatic smash which has seen a vehicle flip onto its roof.
Grange Lane, Central Drive and Queen Mary’s Road in Rossington are all impacted by the collision, the Free Press understands.
A vehicle is understood to have overturned onto a central grass reserve, according to eyewitnesses, with emergency services at the scene.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of tonight’s incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.