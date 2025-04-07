Road sealed off and emergency services at scene in Doncaster tonight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road has been sealed off with emergency services at the scene in Doncaster tonight.

Urban Road has been cordoned off at its junction near to Greenfield Lane outside Hexthorpe Flatts park, with traffic in the area being diverted.

Eyewitnesses have reported both police and paramedics at the scene of the incident.

It is understood traffic is also backing up along nearby Balby Road.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.