Road sealed off and emergency services at scene in Doncaster tonight

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Apr 2025, 17:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road has been sealed off with emergency services at the scene in Doncaster tonight.

Urban Road has been cordoned off at its junction near to Greenfield Lane outside Hexthorpe Flatts park, with traffic in the area being diverted.

Eyewitnesses have reported both police and paramedics at the scene of the incident.

It is understood traffic is also backing up along nearby Balby Road.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice