Road closed and emergency services at scene of Doncaster crash this morning
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision which has closed a Doncaster road this morning.
South Yorkshire Police has issued an alert to motorists, warning them to avoid the area.
A spokesperson said: “Thorne Road in Blaxton is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
“The road is closed at the junction of Bank End Road and Mosham Road.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene.
“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.”
