River Don in Doncaster remains on flood alert following Storm Bert downpours
The Environment Agency has issued a “flooding is possible – be prepared” warning for the Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth.
A spokesperson said: “River levels remain high in the Lower Don catchment following widespread heavy rain and snowmelt associated with Storm Bert over the weekend.
"Levels have been high through Sheffield and Doncaster on Sunday afternoon and will remain so throughout the evening. The main areas of rainfall have now moved away and river levels should continue to fall overnight and through Monday, November 25.
“Areas most at risk at flooding are low lying land and roads near rivers. There may also be surface water flooding affecting low spots on local roads. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and will be checking flood defences throughout Monday.”
