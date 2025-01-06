River Don in Doncaster on flood alert after heavy rain and melting snow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The River Don has been put on flood alert this morning due to heavy rain and melting snow.

Two alerts have been issued for the Lower River Don catchment and the Middle River Don catchment by the Environment Agency.

A spokesperson said: “Rising river levels overnight may lead to flooding.

“Flooding is possible from 8:30am today.

The River Don in Doncaster is on flood alert this morning. (Library Picture).

“Areas most at risk include the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley .

“Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning and no further flooding is expected.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.

“River levels have risen on the River Don Middle Catchment overnight due to persistent rainfall and melting of snowfall.

"Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Don, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around The River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe, including Bagley Dike and Carr Brook.

“Levels are currently expected to peak through Rotherham later this morning before dropping through this afternoon and overnight. No further significant rainfall is expected over the next couple of days. Surface water flooding is likely to affect roads due to ongoing snow melt.”

It comes after heavy snowfall throughout the early hours of Sunday morning which led to widespread travel disruption across the region after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning as snow swept across the country.