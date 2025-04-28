Restaurant at popular Doncaster garden centre closed after fire breaks out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A restaurant at a popular Doncaster garden centre has been forced to close after a serious fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boilerhouse Restaurant at Markham Grange Nursery was hit by a blaze last week – forcing bosses to close the venue and scrap its popular Sunday carvery yesterday.

A spokesperson said: “We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone for the incredible support and kind messages we’ve received – it truly means the world to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On April 22 at around 8.30pm, a fire broke out in our kitchen storage area, causing significant damage.

Fire has forced the closure of a restaurant at Doncaster's Markham Grange garden centre.

"Thankfully, the main kitchen was not affected, as the fire was contained to that storage area.

"However, The Boilerhouse Restaurant will remain closed for the foreseeable future while we begin the clean-up and restoration process.

“In the meantime, Audrey’s Tea Van is now open full-time.

"We’ll be serving a full range of teas and coffees, fresh cream cakes, scones, and a selection of toasties, pasties, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve also moved extra tables from the main restaurant to the van area to provide more seating for everyone. A huge thank you to our amazing store team for working so hard to make this happen so quickly.

“Lastly, a special thank you to the member of the public who spotted the smoke, alerted the fire brigade, and stayed on site to direct them to the scene.

"We’ve seen you on CCTV and identified your vehicle – we would love to personally thank you, as your quick actions made all the difference.”

The main garden centre is open as normal.