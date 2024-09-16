Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Doncaster pub has been badly damaged in an overnight fire, according to a number of eyewitnesses this morning.

Details are coming in of a fire at the Marr Lodge in Marr overnight.

Passing motorists on the A635 have reported fire crews and police at the scene this morning with the are currently cordoned off, although the main road is understood to be still open.