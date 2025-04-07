Railway fatal: Emergency services rushed to Doncaster Station after death on tracks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were rushed to Doncaster Railway Station after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Free Press, British Transport Police confirmed they were called to an area of the railway line in Hexthorpe, on the Doncaster to Sheffield line, at around 10.45pm on Friday, April 4, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesman said: “Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”