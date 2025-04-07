Railway fatal: Emergency services rushed to Doncaster Station after death on tracks
Emergency services were rushed to Doncaster Railway Station after reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Speaking to the Free Press, British Transport Police confirmed they were called to an area of the railway line in Hexthorpe, on the Doncaster to Sheffield line, at around 10.45pm on Friday, April 4, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A spokesman said: “Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
