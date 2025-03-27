"Pupils' safety is our priority," say bosses after Doncaster school lockdown
Officers raced to Atlas Academy in Propsect Place yesterday afternoon following concerns over a group of people near the entrance with dogs.
A spokesperson for Astrea Academy Trust said: “Atlas Academy was alerted to concerns in the community outside the school site on Wednesday 26 March.
"As a precautionary measure, the school decided to keep pupils inside during the incident.
“The safety of our pupils and staff is always our top priority and these procedures are part of our toolkit to ensure this.
“South Yorkshire Police will be attending Atlas Academy to speak to pupils and staff, to offer reassurance to the community.
"Staff at Atlas will continue to work hard to keep the school a safe and friendly place for all children.
"Any parent with concerns is welcome to contact us through the school office."
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.31pm, we were called to Atlas Primary Academy on Prospect Place, Doncaster which had gone into lockdown.
“It is reported that three individuals had attended a communal area near the school with dogs, which were on leads.
“On arrival, the three people had left.
"Officers completed an area search and everything was found to be in order.
“We were further called to the school at 2.57pm when it was reported a group had gathered outside the school to seek reassurance following the earlier incident.
"Officers provided reassurance and the group dispersed.
“Officers will be attending the school today to provide further reassurance to pupils, parents and staff.”
Parents were told to stay away from the school in the Balby Bridge area, receiving a message which said: “Urgent, the school is in a full lockdown situation.
"During this period the phones must not be used and entrances will be un-manned, external doors locked and nobody allowed in or out,
"Please DO NOT come to school until we say it is safe to do so We will update you shortly.”
