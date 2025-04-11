Public urged to call police over "aggressive" man sleeping in Doncaster churchyard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are being urged to report an “aggressive” man who has reportedly been making threats to kill while sleeping rough in a Doncaster churchyard.

South Yorkshire Police have been alerted to the man who is reportedly sleeping within the grounds of St Nicholas’s Chuch in the town.

A message urging residents to report acts of anti-social behaviour has been shared on social media.

It read: “Both the police and council have attended the church grounds.

The man has been sleeping rough in the grounds of St Nicholas's Church in Bawtry.

"They are removing the "den" this guy has made at the rear of the church, but until he does something to cause damage or harm they cannot remove him.

"This morning around 5am he was shouting and screaming, running up and down Church Street.

“He has been very aggressive and threatened staff in Bawtry's which has been reported.

"I am very concerned with children being off school at present, he is approaching anyone for for money very aggressively, he did the other day in Sainsbury and Bawtry's but was told to leave.

“He very evidently needs help and I believe he has been asked if he does and agreed so hopefully that will happen.

“Should he approach anyone after witnessing his behaviour both in a venue and on Church Street, he shouts" he is going to kill everyone"please walk away and report the incident, hopefully then he will get placed and the help needed.”

Anyone wishing to report any incidents can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.