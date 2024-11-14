Prison van involved in Doncaster road smash was carrying five inmates, firm says

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prison van involved in a Doncaster road collision which has put two people in hospital – one of them with life-threatening injuries – was carrying five inmates at the time of the crash, bosses at the firm have said.

Two pedestrians, a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were both taken to hospital after they were involved in the collision with the GEOAmey prison van in Hatfield yesterday afternoon.

A GEOAmey spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a GEOAmey escort vehicle was involved in a collision with two pedestrians in Doncaster yesterday during which they sustained serious injuries.

"South Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal for witnesses.

A GEOAmey prison van similar to this one was involved in a collision with two pedestrians in Doncaster. (Photo:: Getty).

"Our thoughts are with the injured pedestrians and their families at this time.”

The Free Press understands five prisoners were on board at the time. GEOAmey has not said where the inmates were travelling to or from, but there are a number of prisons in the Hatfield area including HMP Hatfield, HMP Lindholme and HMP Moorland.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and footage to help the investigation following the road traffic collision which took place at 3.34pm on Doncaster Road, at the junction with Coppice Avenue,

The woman remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. The man remains in hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers, or anyone with footage or information,” a spokesperson said.

Please contact police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 592 of 13 November 2024.