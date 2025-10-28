Postman rushed to hospital after serious fall in Doncaster street

A postman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after suffering a dramatic fall in a Doncaster street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unnamed Royal Mail worker is reported to have suffered a serious head injury in the fall in Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe earlier this month.

It is understood the worker was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital following the fall and is still seriously ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 11.07am on Friday 17 October to report a person who had fallen on Pinewood Avenue in Armthorpe.

A postman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fall in a Doncaster street.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident in Armthorpe involving one of our colleagues. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

South Yorkshire Police said that its officers had had no involvement and did not attend the incident.