Police warn drivers of abnormal lorry load on South Yorkshire's roads today
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are escorting a large abnormal load out of Hellaby Industrial Estate towards the motorway today (Friday 1 November) at 6pm.
“Due to the size of this load we will be closing Bawtry Road in Hellaby from the mini roundabout, towards the M18, and from the M18 towards Hellaby.
“The reason for this closure is that the load will be travelling contraflow along Bawtry Road. A specialist crew will then assist it to cross over the central reservation and back onto the correct side.
“We hope these closures will only last a short time but safety is our main priority for all so no traffic will be allowed to move.
“Once all these moves are completed all closures will be removed. The load will then be escorted on the M18 towards the M1 and M1 north.”