Police swarm Doncaster estate following reports of disturbance
Police flocked en masse to a Doncaster housing estate after reports of a serious disturbance.
Numerous police cars raced to Windhill Crescent, Mexborough after a 999 call – but officers say there was no evidence of any offences.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in a brief statement: “At 8.54pm on Wednesday (21 May), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Windhill Crescent in Doncaster.
“Officers attended and spoke to residents but did find evidence of an offence.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.