Police swarm Doncaster estate following reports of disturbance

Police flocked en masse to a Doncaster housing estate after reports of a serious disturbance.

Numerous police cars raced to Windhill Crescent, Mexborough after a 999 call – but officers say there was no evidence of any offences.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in a brief statement: “At 8.54pm on Wednesday (21 May), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Windhill Crescent in Doncaster.

“Officers attended and spoke to residents but did find evidence of an offence.”