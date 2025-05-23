Police swarm Doncaster estate following reports of disturbance

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2025, 10:17 BST

Police flocked en masse to a Doncaster housing estate after reports of a serious disturbance.

Numerous police cars raced to Windhill Crescent, Mexborough after a 999 call – but officers say there was no evidence of any offences.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in a brief statement: “At 8.54pm on Wednesday (21 May), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Windhill Crescent in Doncaster.

“Officers attended and spoke to residents but did find evidence of an offence.”

