Police surround car in Doncaster city centre incident this lunchtime

Police have swooped to surround a car in a Doncaster city centre incident this lunchtime.

Officers were seen pinning in the vehicle in Wood Street near to its junction with Waterdale and Chequer Road at around 2pm.

A number of officers were reporting to be inspecting the boot of the vehicle, with three patrol cars hemming in the car.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details regarding the incident, which took place a short distance from the police station in College Road.