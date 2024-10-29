Police still in Doncaster street 12 hours on from serious attack which put man in hospital

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Oct 2024, 15:26 BST
Police are still carrying out investigations at the scene of a serious Doncaster assault which put a man in hospital.

An area in Balby has been closed off throughout today following the attack shortly after 1am.

Streets and alleyways around Great Central Avenue and Carr Hill have been cordoned off with a police tent erected on grassland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Today (Tuesday 29 October) at 1.09am, we were made aware by the ambulance service of a serious assault on Carr Hill in Balby, Doncaster.

Police remain at the scene off Carr Hill in Balby.placeholder image
Police remain at the scene off Carr Hill in Balby.

“Officers attended and upon arrival found a man with serious injuries.

"He has been taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“A scene is currently in place on Carr Hill while officers determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Enquiries remain ongoing at this time.”

Residents have reported a huge police presence in the area, with a number of officers at the scene with a cordon in place around an area of grassland.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceResidents
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice