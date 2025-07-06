Police seal off shopping street in heart of Doncaster city centre this afternoon
Police have sealed off a busy shopping street in the heart of Doncaster city centre this afternoon following a serious emergency incident.
Officers have been called to High Street, with a number of shops cordoned off by police along with the road itself, a number of eyewitnesses have said.
Photos from the scene show the road sealed off near to the junction with Priory Place and the Mansion House.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this afternoon’s incident.
